Fallen Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson is being honoured with a full regimental funeral on Sunday.

The officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.

Fellow officers say he was known for his many contributions to the community including getting drunk drivers off the road, working with high school students in the community and raising money for cancer research, to name just a few.

Members of the public say the "fallen hero" was kind and compassionate, even when he was handing you a ticket.

Davidson was 53 years old and leaves behind a wife and three children.

CBC B.C. will be livestreaming the procession and funeral service, starting at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Here's where you can tune in.

Const. John Davidson, centre left, worked for the Abbotsford Police Department for 11 years before his death. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Online

On CBC.ca/bc: The procession and service will be livestreamed on our site beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Facebook: Our live TV special, Remembering Constable John Davidson, will be streamed on Facebook live starting at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Twitter and YouTube: We'll be carrying the livestream there, too. Click here for our Twitter feed and here for YouTube.

Instagram: Photos from the event will be posted on our Instagram page.

Const. John Davidson was a high school liason officer at W.J. Mouat Secondary School, even attending prom. (Supplied)

Radio

Tune in to CBC Radio One for special coverage with host Stephen Quinn, beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT. You can listen at 88.1 FM or online by clicking this link.

Television

Remembering Constable John Davidson will begin with host Anita Bathe on CBC Television at 1 p.m. PT. Our reporter Farrah Merali will also be following the service.