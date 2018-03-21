Two-term Vancouver Park Board commissioner and former park board chair John Coupar wants to be the next mayor of Vancouver.

He announced his intention to seek the NPA's mayoral nomination at a news conference Wednesday outside the Bloedel Conservatory at Queen Elizabeth Park, where his father worked decades ago as garden director.

"It's a fairly recent decision, actually, because one of the things that's difficult is you have to have an employer that is willing to let you take this chance and not lose your employment," he said.

"That was a key thing in my decision and also my wife Heather and my family. I had to make sure those things all lined up."

Coupar is still building his team and platform but says protecting park space and addressing housing affordability will be key pillars of his campaign.

Who's running?

Since Mayor Gregor Robertson announced earlier this year that he was not seeking re-election, a long list of potential candidates have said they're not interested in replacing him.

Former NDP MP Libby Davies, NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, NDP MP Don Davies and former NPA mayoral candidate Kirk Lapointe have all ruled out a run at the mayor's chair.

So far, Coupar's only competition for his party's nomination is current NPA councillor Hector Bremner, who threw his hat in the ring several weeks ago.

A recently launched website also indicates financial analyst and investor Glen Chernen will enter the race under the NPA banner.

Former Conservative MP Wai Young also has a new website that indicates her interest in running for mayor under the political banner, Coalition Vancouver.

Vancouver's other civic parties, including Vision, have not yet revealed their plans for the Oct. 20 election.

Coupar's supporters

Joining Coupar at his news conference were NPA school trustees Fraser Ballantyne and Lisa Dominato and NPA councillor George Affleck, who is not seeking re-election.

"I'm a big fan of John, and we're good friends," Affleck said.

"I think he'd be a great mayor."

The party will choose its nominee for mayor on May 29.