B.C.'s South Coast has seen a record-breaking amount of snow over the weekend.

Thousands lost power, roads turned to slip-and-slides, bridges were shut down and commutes were snarled.

But in some parts of Vancouver, people still squeezed in their daily jog along the seawall.

Runners took to Stanley Park to stretch their legs on Sunday — some even wearing shorts.

"We live in the most moderate part of Canada, we can't let some snow slow us down," said Pat Bren, who's training for a marathon.

"It's beautiful outside," said another runner, Erika Lewis.

Meanwhile, those living inland grappled with snowfall numbers topping 60 centimetres in less than two days.

Snow in Stanley Park for a run? No problem for some. (Alexandre Lamic/CBC)

Vancouver saw more than 20 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend. The Pacific Road Runners First Half Half Marathon, which was slated to take place on the seawall Sunday, was cancelled on Saturday.

Organizers said they didn't want to risk the organized race in the snow, citing dangerous conditions.

New snowfall warnings were put into effect Sunday afternoon, with flurries expected to continue into Monday.