Dogs to be banned from B.C.'s Joffre Lakes Provincial Park

Hiking the Joffre Lakes trail was part of Julie-Ann Chapman's morning routine, once.

She used to wake up, grab her dog, hike an hour-and-a-half to the top and then head home to Pemberton to start the day.

Chapman doesn't do that anymore, and hasn't in a long time.

"There's no way I'm doing that now. That stopped years ago," said Chapman, who has lived in Pemberton for 15 years.

She said she stopped going to the park because it got too crowded.

Julie-Ann Chapman's dog, Bayou, is 13. Chapman won't be able to bring him to Joffre Lakes this summer after BC Parks enacts its ban. (Julie-Ann Chapman)

The provincial park — about 45 minutes north of Whistler, B.C. — has become one of the South Coast's most popular hikes, leaving BC Parks scrambling to manage overcrowding and preservation concerns.

This week, BC Parks announced dogs and domestic pets are being banned from the trail because the animals have "led to issues with visitor experience, public health concerns and conservation efforts."

But dog owners and hikers say the well-intentioned move may have missed the mark.

The Joffre Lakes hike is accessible, straightforward, and beautiful: visitors pass three turquoise lakes on their way to a view of the mountains and Matier Glacier, although the impossibly bright lakes are the main attraction.

Dogs have been banned before, but this year's ban from BC Parks is new.

The organization posted the news on its official site on Wednesday, although the post was quickly taken down.

A government official said a staffer inadvertently published the announcement ahead of schedule. It was removed because the policy isn't finished yet, but the ministry confirmed the ban will be in place ahead of the summer season.

"Dogs on and off leash impact wildlife in the park — even the sounds or scents of dogs can cause birds and other animals like pikas to look for different habitat," said an amended Facebook post.

No one from BC Parks was made available for an interview by deadline.

"No longer allowing dogs or other domestic animals will help us protect the park, its wildlife, and the people who visit it."

Chapman said Joffre Lakes does have its problems, but pet dogs aren't the chief concern.

"Dogs have been there since day one, but now that it's become way more of a busy place, all of a sudden they're blaming the dogs," she said.

Trail has changed

"It's the amount of people that are going there that's the issue and they're not respecting nature ... so yes, it is a mix of irresponsible dog owners, but it's also responsible mountain people."

Chapman still hikes Joffre Lakes from time to time. Years ago, she said, the trail was filled with "mountain people" who had the right gear and emergency kits.

The rocks at the upper lake at the end of the Joffre Lakes hike are often packed with people. A round-trip to this point and back down again takes about four hours. (Shutterstock / LeonWang)

Now, she said she'll see people in "stilettos and flip-flops" with no water and no gear. She said there's also been an uptick in people who let their dogs run where they shouldn't.

"It's really sad to see, actually," she said.

Chapman says the removal of a boulder field made the trail easier to access, opening the floodgates.The boulder field was a part of the trail that was the most challenging. Hikers needed to be physically fit to clamber over it. BC Parks removed the field several years ago.

That, coupled with the lakes' popularity on social media, sent the visitor base beyond avid hikers and into the tourist pool.

Chapman said people should be BC Parks' concern, not dogs.