The search for a missing father-of-two from Vancouver Island has been called off, five days after he fell from a cliff in Oregon State.

Joe Lescene, 51, was hiking with his wife in Oswald West State Park on Monday. State police said the Victoria man lost his footing on the bluff overlooking Devil's Cauldron, falling more than 240 metres to the ocean below.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon State Police and four groups of local emergency responders were called to the search. Fire crews found Lescene's backpack in the water, which he'd been wearing when he fell, but no body has been found.

The Devil's Cauldron Overlook is a short trail from Highway 101 in Oregon's Oswald West State Park. A trail to the viewpoint stops several metres from the edge, where a fence lines the cliffside. (Oregon State Parks)

On Friday, Oregon State Police Sgt. Yvette Shephard confirmed the search had been called off and Lescene is presumed dead.

"The coast guard has ceased active search efforts for Mr. Lescene; however, if law enforcement receives calls of potential information on the remains of Mr. Lescene we will continue with a recovery mission," she said in an email. "We understand that this is a difficult time for the family and we will make every effort to bring closure for his family."

A GoFundMe page set up for Lescene's family said he and his wife, Sarah, visited the Oregon Coast every year for a "romantic getaway."

The fundraiser surpassed its $8,000 goal in less than 24 hours. Organizers wrote that donations would help support the couple's two daughters.

The Devil's Cauldron viewpoint is at the end of a short trail, less than a kilometre away from Highway 101 in the Elk Flats area of the park. There's a bench at the end of the trail and a fence that lines the cliffside.