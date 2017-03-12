The Jewish Community Centre of Vancouver was evacuated Sunday morning following an emailed bomb threat — the second such threat in less than a week.

Sunday's threat was reported around 9 a.m. PT. The building, located near Oak Street and 41 Avenue, was cleared as a safety precaution and reopened around 11 a.m.

The centre's executive director, Eldad Goldfarb, said the threats are disruptive and pose a concern. He doesn't know who sent them.

"All we can say is, we're trying to go back to business as usual as quickly as possible and reduce the disruption as much as possible.

"But it's certainly concerning, disruptive, frustrating and causes anger and frustration, of course."

Wave of threats

Last Tuesday evening, the centre was evacuated after an emailed bomb threat. At the time, Goldfarb said community members were worried because it followed similar threats to other Jewish community centres in Toronto, London, Ont. and Calgary.

In a Facebook post, Goldfarb and the centre's president, Michelle Pollock, urged members to stay vigilant.

"We are continuing to work closely together to keep the JCC and other Jewish community institutions safe, so everyone feels comfortable participating in Jewish communal life," the message says.

After last week's threat, Premier Christy Clark released a statement condemning the act.

"We cannot allow hatred to become routine. We will only stop hatred by calling it out, condemning it – and continuing to lead by example, as a thriving, vibrant example that diversity leads to strength, not weakness."

Police are investigating.