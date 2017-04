An Abbotsford, B.C., man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his estranged wife in 2013.

Jeffrey Friesen was charged with second-degree murder after shooting Leanne Friesen, 40, at her home in February of that year.

Police found her body after a family member asked officers to check in on her.

Jeffrey, now 44, was arrested at the scene.

On Friday, he was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 12 years.