Novice driver faked evidence, lied in court in attempt to fight $220 in fines, court rules

Jeevan Gill started out as a teenage driver disputing two traffic tickets for violating the terms of his novice driver's licence.

Two years and three levels of justice later, the fight has turned him into a seasoned court veteran — but he's nowhere closer to winning his battle over the ticket.

In fact, Gill was criminally charged and convicted for lying in court along the way — a conviction that means he'll likely have trouble travelling to the U.S. or getting his dream job as a police officer.

On Monday, that court threw out his most recent attempt to appeal, with a B.C. Court of Appeal justice describing Gill as "a person to whom the truth is a stranger."

At one point, Justice David Frankel compared an explanation Gill wrote in a sworn court document to something the character of Humpty Dumpty would say to Alice in Wonderland.

The ticket

The legal back-and-forth began after Gill was slapped with about $220 in traffic fines for violating conditions of his novice driver's licence — also known as an "N" licence in B.C. — on March 28, 2015.

Court documents say the "N" driver had been driving his dad's car along the Sea to Sky Highway near Squamish, B.C., when he was pulled over by RCMP.

Four people got out of the car during the roadside stop: Gill and three passengers.

In B.C., drivers with "N" licences aren't allowed to have more than one non-family member as a passenger at a time, unless one is a supervisor. The drivers are also required to display a green "N" magnet on the back of the car.

RCMP wrote Gill a ticket for breaking both rules. Each violation comes with a $109 fine — $218 total — plus one penalty point on the driver's licence.

The legal back and forth started after Gill was pulled over by RCMP on the Sea to Sky Highway near Squamish, B.C. He was ticketed for violating conditions of his "N" driver's licence. (Google Maps)

Gill, who was born in 1997, unsuccessfully disputed the violations in court in 2016. He filed an appeal almost immediately after he lost.

As part of that appeal, he submitted an affidavit — a written statement under oath — saying he'd only had one supervisor in the car.

A police investigation found that sworn statement to be lie, and Gill was charged with obstruction of justice for his dishonesty on Aug. 16, 2016.

Gill's fought his traffic violations through three levels of the B.C. court system, ending up at the B.C. Court of Appeal. That court threw out his most recent appeal. (David Horemans/CBC)

Gill pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge as well as to failing to display his "N" magnet two weeks later — but a month after that, he filed another appeal.

He claimed he'd had problems with incompetent lawyers, that he'd been pressured to plead guilty and that his signature on the affidavit had been forged. That appeal was thrown out in January 2017.

Two weeks later, he applied to fight the obstruction charge again — this time claiming he didn't understand the seriousness of the offence and that the conviction meant he couldn't pursue his dream of becoming a police officer.

He also asked the B.C. Court of Appeal to throw out his conviction about the "N" magnet, claiming he had two videos as fresh evidence to clear his name.

A 'cornucopia of mendacity'

Gill said one clip apparently showed his father threatening him if he didn't plead guilty in court, and the other was supposedly taken by a passenger in the car, showing his "N" sliding out of sight.

In the ruling, Frankel said both videos were fakes created long after the traffic stop. The court threw out Gill's application, saying it was doomed to fail over the fake videos.

"He is prepared to say whatever he thinks will be to his advantage at any particular time, including under oath," wrote Frankel.

"The affidavits Mr. Gill has filed on these applications are a cornucopia of mendacity."

If he wishes to appeal further, Gill's next option would be the Supreme Court of Canada.