Jazz legend Ian McDougall turns 80

Victoria-based jazz trombonist Ian McDougall was only 12 years old when he joined the Musicians Union and started playing with a house band at a local bar.

Sixty-eight years later, the soon-to-be octogenerian is still creating the beautiful, haunting melodies which made him an award-winning, world-renowned musician, composer and arranger.

"First of all, the sound. [His] sound is absolutely gorgeous," says fellow trombonist Sharman King, who often collaborates with McDougall.

King says McDougall's sound is built on the tremendous technique he built up from a young age.

"It's never changed. It's always been the soul of an artist expressing interest in music," he said.

Acclaimed guitarist Oliver Gannon, with whom McDougall co-founded the fusion group Pacific Salt, says it isn't just McDougall's prodigious talent that makes him stand out.

Devoted family man

"There would be times where we would be treated badly on the road, he wouldn't take it. He'd really stand up. He stood up for me one time because they wouldn't let me into a place because I wasn't properly attired.

"I guess I was wearing jeans or something," Gannon recalled.

"He made a big fuss about that. It's a little thing but I just remembered and I felt so proud of him for doing that."

As for McDougall, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is unequivocal on what is most important to him: family.

"I fell in love with [my wife] Barbara when I saw her the first time … She has been the most beautiful thing I've ever had in my whole life," he said.

"She's a magnificent woman, and it's amazing how we got together."

With files from Margaret Gallagher