Notorious B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon did not want to be released to a halfway house because he feared his enemies would easily find and kill him.

The information is contained in a Parole Board of Canada document from Jan.10 and reveals that the 34-year old asked instead for electronic monitoring during his statutory pre-release period, which began last month.

But the board denied the request, stating that "it is not for every law-abiding citizen in this society to bear this part of the risk associated to your release in the community."

Jarrod Bacon was sentenced to 12 years in prison for cocaine smuggling in 2012.

"You are not the first one with that type of criminal background called to face the issue. It is obviously a stressful situation, however, this is the direct result of choices you made in your life and you are the only one responsible for it. Otherwise, it would make no sense to release any given dangerous criminal, deserving strict supervision, to circulate freely in the community ..."

Living at an undisclosed location

Bacon is now living in a supervised halfway house at an undisclosed location after serving five years in a Quebec prison.

In 2012, he was sentenced to 12 years minus time served after he was caught trying to smuggle 100 kilograms of cocaine into B.C. Because of his profile and gang affiliations, he was transferred to Quebec over safety and security concerns.

Bacon is the middle of three brothers who were allegedly involved in a deadly gang war in the Lower Mainland.

His younger brother, Jamie Bacon, is charged in the 2007 Surrey Six slayings, which left six dead in a Surrey highrise. The eldest, Jonathan Bacon, was killed in a targeted shooting in Kelowna in 2011.

The three Bacon brothers, Jamie on the left, Jonathan in centre, Jarrod on right. (CBC)

The Quebec parole board said Jarrod Bacon had made progress while incarcerated but also noted his past as a member of the Bacon Brothers and Red Scorpions gang, and his association with members of the Hells Angels.

The document says that he "specifically maintained connections with criminal gang members in the institution" and that "the board should not lose sight that as a member of influence, [he is] considered to be a potentially important ally for various criminal groups."

The special conditions of Bacon's pre-release include: