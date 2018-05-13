Japanese desserts a sweet addition to Vancouver's culinary scene

B.C. diners are likely familiar with Japanese cuisine like sushi and ramen, but On The Coast food columnist Gail Johnson says desserts from Japan are just as tasty.

When speaking with host Gloria Macarenko, Johnson highlighted two delicacies: Mochi ice cream and Japanese cheesecake.

"[Mochi ice cream] consists of small mounds of ice cream surrounded by a chewy glutinous rice dough," Johnson said.

"They come in a range of pretty colours: pink, orange, and pale green, with flavours including ripe strawberry, sweet mango, and green tea. There's also double chocolate, cookies and cream, vanilla bean, mint chocolate chip."

Japanese cheesecake is a bit of a departure from what Western dessert lovers would know as cheesecake, Johnson said. "Almost like a cross between so-called regular cheesecake and sponge cake. It's much lighter."

In the Lower Mainland, Johnson says Mochi ice cream can be found at Whole Foods, grocery stores specializing in Asian cuisine and at Gyoza Bar on West Pender Street in Vancouver.

At Gyoza Bar, Mochi will be served on a dessert platter along with Japanese green-tea cheesecake during Mother's Day weekend.

Japanese cheesecake will soon be available at Uncle Tetsu's a Japanese chain opening a location in Burnaby's Metrotown mall May 18.

A vegan version of Japanese cheesecake is already available at Cupping 8, a cafe in Coquitlam on Pinetree Way.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast