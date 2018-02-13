A Vancouver Island plane crash that injured two and left 10,000 people without power in early 2017 was the result of a pilot attempting a landing while travelling too high and fast, a report has found.

In its report on the incident, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada found the plane touched down about a third of the way down the runway and attempted to stop but was travelling too fast and attempted to take off again.

In the process, the plane collided with trees and power lines, injuring its two occupants and causing the power outage.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the plane involved in the crash was a Cessna 172, similar to the one pictured above. (P. Alejandro Diaz/Wikimedia Commons)

2 injured, 1 seriously

The crash happened just over a year ago, on Jan. 19, 2017. According to the TSB's report, a Cessna 172 left Victoria with a student and instructor aboard.

An hour and a half into the flight, the plane attempted to land at the Duncan Aerodrome. The TSB says the student sustained only minor injuries, but the instructor was seriously injured, and the plane itself was "substantially damaged."

According to the TSB's report, the crew had not carried out any pre-flight calculations for such a landing scenario.