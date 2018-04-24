Janet Austin installed as B.C.'s newest lieutenant governor

The former head of multiple community organizations has been sworn in as British Columbia's newest lieutenant governor.

Janet Austin officially took on the role of the Queen's representative in B.C. on Tuesday, with a ceremony in Victoria.

Following the event, the new lieutenant governor inspected a 100-person honour guard and received a 15-gun salute.

Austin previously worked as the CEO of the Metro Vancouver YMCA, the executive director of Big Sisters of B.C. Lower Mainland and for B.C. Housing.

Premier John Horgan says she brings an "extraordinary list of accomplishments and tireless advocacy" to the appointment.

Austin is the province's 30th lieutenant governor and follows Judith Guichon, who held the post for six years.

Guichon praised her successor when the appointment was announced earlier this year.

"As someone who has dedicated her career to championing women's equality and social change, she is a wonderful choice to represent Her Majesty the Queen in this great province," Guichon said in a news release.

"Ms. Austin will continue to inspire and connect British Columbians in this role."

Guichon praised

At a farewell ceremony yesterday for Guichon, Horgan called her his favourite representative — a reference to her decision to allow Horgan and the NDP a chance to form a minority government last summer, following the May election.

Premier John Horgan greets Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon after her inspection of the honour guard in farewell ceremony at B.C.'s legislature on Apr. 23, 2018. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson also praised Guichon, saying history will remember her for the crucial and dignified role she played in last year's election.

But Guichon said the agreement between Premier John Horgan's New Democrats and Greens to form government last year doesn't even rank in the top three events for her six-year tenure.

Her most memorable events were visiting Victoria's Cridge Centre where work is being done to help people with brain injuries, seeing the Paleontology Museum in Tumbler Ridge, and being in Stewart to see the disappearing glaciers, she said.