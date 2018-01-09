Skip to Main Content
Jamie Bacon denied bail

Jamie Bacon denied bail

A B.C. Supreme Court judge rules not to grant bail to Jamie Bacon.

Charges against Bacon in a separate case were stayed last month

The Canadian Press ·
Jamie Bacon was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of Corey Lal, one of six people who were killed on October 19, 2007, at the Balmoral Tower apartment building in Surrey. (CBC News)

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied Jamie Bacon bail.

He is awaiting a jury trial in April on a charge of counselling the murder of an individual in a case involving another gang member, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Last month, a judge stayed charges against Bacon of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a separate case where six people were killed in a Surrey apartment in 2007.

The judge in that case sealed most of the reasons and the Crown has said it is appealing the decision to stay the charge. 

Security was high at a bail hearing for Jamie Bacon in Vancouver on Jan. 9, 2018. (Christer Waara/CBC)
