Jamie Bacon denied bail

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied Jamie Bacon bail.

He is awaiting a jury trial in April on a charge of counselling the murder of an individual in a case involving another gang member, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Last month, a judge stayed charges against Bacon of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a separate case where six people were killed in a Surrey apartment in 2007.

The judge in that case sealed most of the reasons and the Crown has said it is appealing the decision to stay the charge.

Bacon is in court, wearing white shirt, grey dress pants and black glasses. Members of his family are sitting in front row. —@FarrahMerali