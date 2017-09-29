A sex offender has been sentenced to prison for violently attacking two women in Surrey, B.C.

James Reddemann, 38, assaulted the women — who were sex workers — at a secluded area of Sullivan Heights Park in the fall of 2014.

Court documents said one attack happened in August or September, while the other happened in October. In both cases, he took the women to the park at night.

Reddemann was later arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and attempting to choke to overcome resistance. He pleaded guilty to those charges.

Last month, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. With credit for time served, he will spend three years and nine months behind bars.

In his reasons for sentencing, the judge said the guilty plea was a mitigating factor.