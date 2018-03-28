Former B.C. Lion James 'Quick' Parker dies at 60

Former CFL defensive line standout James "Quick'' Parker died on Tuesday, the B.C. Lions have announced. He was 60.

Parker began his CFL career with the Edmonton Eskimos in 1980. He won three Grey Cups with the team, in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

The lineman joined the B.C. Lions in 1984, winning another Grey Cup with that team in 1985. He also played for the Toronto Argonauts in the 1990-1991 season.

He was the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times and also earned five all-star selections.

Parker still owns the single-season CFL record for sacks with 26.5, set with the Lions in 1984.

His 139.5 career sacks rank him fourth all time and spurred his induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001.