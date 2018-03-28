Skip to Main Content
Former B.C. Lion James 'Quick' Parker dies at 60

Parker was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times, including twice in B.C.

The Canadian Press ·
James Parker was named CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times (twice with B.C.) and also earned five CFL All-Star selections (three in B.C.). Parker died Tuesday at the age of 60. (BC Lions)

Former CFL defensive line standout James "Quick'' Parker died on Tuesday, the B.C. Lions have announced. He was 60.

Parker began his CFL career with the Edmonton Eskimos in 1980. He won three Grey Cups with the team, in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

The lineman joined the B.C. Lions in 1984, winning another Grey Cup with that team in 1985. He also played for the Toronto Argonauts in the 1990-1991 season. 

Parker began his CFL career in 1980 with the Edmonton Eskimos. He stayed with the team until 1984 when he joined the BC Lions. (Canadian Football Hall of Fame)

He was the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times and also earned five all-star selections.

Parker still owns the single-season CFL record for sacks with 26.5, set with the Lions in 1984.

His 139.5 career sacks rank him fourth all time and spurred his induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

