There was a sense of appreciation at the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter in November, 2015 when Reza Moazami, a B.C. man, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for running a teenage prostitution ring in Vancouver.

​Staff and volunteers at the shelter praised the Vancouver police officers who spent countless hours working on the case, specifically Det. Const. James Fisher.

Those feelings of gratitude turned to disappointment Thursday when staff learned that Fisher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of breach of trust and one count of attempt to obstruct justice.

Fisher has not entered a plea and the allegations against him have not been proven in court.

"He put himself forward as someone who was trustworthy and someone who was interested in arresting and making sure this pimp was off the street," said crisis worker Daisy Kler.

"Certainly, that was how he came across."

Kler feared the allegations against Fisher will make sexual assault victims think twice in the future about contacting police.

"Of course this case is going to have an impact," she said.

Vancouver Police Chief Const. Adam Palmer says one of the alleged victims is a juvenile and the other is an adult.

Former co-worker surprised

Kash Heed, a former politician and police officer, said when he was in charge of the Vancouver Police department's drug unit, he would approach Fisher any time he had a question about Asian gangs because of Fisher's expertise and long list of contacts.

Heed remembers Fisher as a hardworking and likeable officer.

"Jim, often on his days off, would be at work dealing with particular files," Heed said.

"He was an encyclopedia you would go to if you had a question regarding some of the organized crime groups that were operating within the region."

Heed said he worked with Fisher for decades and always found him to be trustworthy.

"I was surprised. I've had nothing but admiration for Jim in my time working with him."

'It's a surprise'

Rob Gordon, a criminology professor at Simon Fraser University, said he met Fisher more than a decade ago when he was researching street gangs in B.C.

Gordon says Fisher helped him with his project.

"It's a surprise and I always found him to be an extremely forthcoming, dedicated police officer," Gordon said.

"None of what I was dealing with at the time had anything to do with child exploitation."

Gordon says he was surprised to hear about the charges and wants to learn more details about the case before he forms any opinions.

"It's very difficult to draw conclusions at this point and I think it's important not to until we know more about this particular case."

With files from Tanya Fletcher and Jesse Johnston