Residents of a historic Victoria neighbourhood have a chance to learn about how sewage construction will affect their community at a public meeting tonight.

Marg Gardiner, the president of the James Bay Neighbourhood association, is hoping people who live in the neighbourhood will attend the meeting.

"The construction will impact James Bay residents more than any other residents," Gardiner said.

The Capital Regional District is hosting the meeting, but officials have not shared the sewage design plans ahead of the event.

Marg Gardiner is concerned about possible drilling near Ogden Point, to connect piping to McLoughlin Point. (CRD)

However, Gardiner has concerns about the construction based on the previous design plans from Seaterra that were ultimately rejected by Esquimalt.

Potential drilling for one year solid

"The first is the work near Dallas Road. That work is of concern from the point of view of the preservation as much as possible of the Dallas bluff."

Gardiner's second concern is the drilling that may be required to connect the piping from near Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point.

"What we are talking about in this construction is potentially drilling for one year solid. And that is jack-hammer level noise," said Gardiner. "And there are ways to buffer that."

Gardiner says concern over the construction does not mean the community opposes the sewage plan.

"People really want this to be finished."

The CRD did not agree to do an interview ahead of Wednesday night's public meeting.

The sewage plan for a treatment plant at McLoughlin Point was approved by the CRD last fall.

The meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at James Bay New Horizons at 234 Menzies Street.