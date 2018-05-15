Jail time sought for B.C. men convicted of polygamy

A special prosecutor says two leaders of a religious sect in B.C. who were convicted of polygamy must be sentenced to jail time to deter others.

Winston Blackmore, 62, was found guilty last July of marrying two dozen women, while James Oler, 54, was found to have married five women.

Prosecutor Peter Wilson told a sentencing hearing today in Cranbrook that the offences were motivated by "sincerely held religious beliefs" but the sentences must serve to denounce the crimes.

The maximum sentence for polygamy under the Criminal Code is five years in prison, but since the pair are the first convicted under the law there is no sentencing precedent.

Wilson is seeking a term of between 90 days and six months in jail for Blackmore and one month to 90 days for Oler.

The case was delayed while Blackmore argued the law against polygamy infringed on his right to religious freedom, but a judge rejected that claim in March.