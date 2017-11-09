A 22-year-old woman has been convicted of assault, and sentenced to 14 days in jail after she spat in the face of a Coast Mountain bus driver.

Vancouver Transit Police said Lakota Morningstar Kakakaway appeared to be intoxicated when she boarded the bus at the Lougheed Station bus loop in June of 2016

She repeatedly swore at the driver and was eventually told to get off the bus. As Kakakaway departed, she spat in the driver's face before leaving the area in a taxi.

Kakakaway was convicted in February in connection with the incident, and was sentenced Nov 1.

Along with the 14 days jail time, she received 12 months probation and was ordered to stay off Coast Mountain Buses.

"It is gratifying to see the recognition from the courts regarding the serious nature of assaults on bus operators," said Transit Police Chief Doug LePard.

"This is an extraordinary outcome for a first offence and sends a strong message to offenders and front-line transit staff," he said.

Transit Police said there have been 79 reports of assault on Coast Mountain bus operators so far this year.