A new horse therapy program at the Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver, B.C., aims to help inmates overcome mental health issues and trauma while teaching life skills.

Through a partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band, trained handlers help inmates feed, wash, groom and care for two horses: Roanie, a nine-year old mustang, and Gypsy, an 18-year-old quarter mustang.

To accommodate the horses, a team of inmates built a three-stall barn.

"Working with horses has been proven to help people overcome mental-health issues, trauma and other challenges, and this program is designed to foster a love of this work that may continue post-release," Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety, said in a news release.

Farnworth said participants are not only committing to a daily routine and learning accountability, but also gaining new skills caring for large animals.

'Has the power to really help'

Recently, the program invited a number of inmates with more complex issues to spend time with the horses for therapeutic purposes. The hope is that the animals will provide a calming environment.

"To date, inmates who have been involved in the horse program have reported feeling a greater sense of connection and have said taking part in the program has helped them to better appreciate Indigenous culture, the importance of nature and the power of reflection in order to make more positive decisions in the future," said Robert Stelkia, Osoyoos Indian Band Horse Program leader.

"I believe working with horses has the power to really help some of the men in our care, and I am thrilled to see this program up and running," said Steve DiCastri, Okanagan Correctional Centre warden.

The program will make an effort to incorporate wild horses as it becomes more established.