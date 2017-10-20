Jagmeet Singh made his first official visit to B.C. Friday as leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP).

He is hoping to make his views known to a wider variety of people as part of a national tour.

Singh spoke with MP Jenny Kwan in Chinatown about issues like drugs, marijuana legalization and the pipeline expansion.

When asked about the tension between Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan on the Trans Mountain expansion, he stressed collaboration but made it clear he doesn't support the project.

"We have two incredible New Democratic governments right now," he said. "I'm confident that we'll be able to work together."

Singh toured Chinatown with Vancouver East MP Jenny Kwan. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Opioid crisis and marijuana

Singh was also critical of the federal government's handling of marijuana legalization and the overdose crisis.

"The first step should've been to decriminalize ... to make sure that people arent being prosecuted and incarcerated for an offence which will be legal in a short period of time," he said.

"None of this having been done shows this the government has really dropped the ball on this file."

Singh's NDP leadership campaign relied in part on strong support from B.C.

He was the only candidate to have a campaign office in both Ontario and B.C. and he received endorsements from many prominent B.C. NDP members.

The NDP currently holds 14 seats in B.C. Singh does not have a seat in Parliament.