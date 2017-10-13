Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home three prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

Yvette Brend took home the 2017 City Mike Award, honouring the commentator of the year. The award is named after Webster's radio program on CJOR, which established him as a critical B.C. voice.

CBC's investigative team of Erica Johnson, James Roberts, Amar Parmar, Karen Burgess and Alison Broddle earned the Business, Industry & Economics Award for their exposé on big banks' high pressure sales tactics, "The Big Sell: How bank employees turn customers into targets."

And Stephen Quinn, Richard Zussman, Justin McElroy, Theresa Duvall, Michelle Eliot, Chris Robinson and Polly Leger won the award for best radio breaking news for their coverage of the NDP-Green deal for a minority government.

CBC Vancouver's Gloria Macarenko and Stephen Quinn hosted the awards ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver on Thursday night.