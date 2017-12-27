A group of over 50 volunteers braved the cold and snow in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday to round up blood donors, saying the holidays can be a particularly difficult time for those in need of blood.

David Patterson with the Canadian Blood Services said that 2,700 appointments need to be filled by Jan. 6.

"This is a challenging time, given that it's the holidays and given the weather that has been happening recently," he said.

Joban Bal started the campaign around five years ago when he was in high school.

He calls his non-profit the One Blood For Life Foundation.

"We're holding signs outside, asking people to come out, take time out of their day. It's the season of giving. It is snowing outside. We think it's a great way to spend Christmas," he said.

Jobal Bal has been working to promote blood donations in B.C. for five years. (CBC)

"We've been volunteering with Canadian Blood Services primarily through their blood donor clinics, and beginning in high school we started recruiting blood donors. From there we started getting a tremendous response from the community and we really have taken it as a community initiative."

All of the volunteers are either still in high school or have recently graduated.

Bal said his organization's efforts are ramped up over the Christmas season, because many donor appointment slots go unfilled.

Rabiah Dhaliwal is also part of the volunteer effort, and has been since she was in high school.

"We decided to start this winter campaign and recruit donors during a time where there's such a dire need for blood, and such low donation rates," she said.

Last year the volunteers recruited 120 donors at the Surrey donation centre. (CBC)

​Mark Wong has been donating blood for years now and said it's a small act that can go a long way.

"It's such an easy thing to do and you can just help somebody else out," he said.

"I've given 112 times so hopefully I've helped somebody."

With files from Tina Lovgreen