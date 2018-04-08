'It's just so relatable': B.C. hockey moms organize Jersey Day in support of Broncos families

A group of self-described B.C. hockey moms are calling on people across the country to wear a sports jersey next Thursday in tribute of the families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims.

As of Sunday morning, 15 of the passengers aboard the passenger bus that crashed Friday evening in rural Saskatchewan had died, and 14 were injured.

"We just want to show that these families aren't alone and there's a whole country behind them," said Jennifer Pinch from the Vancouver suburb of Langley, B.C.

Pinch and a handful of other hockey moms have organized a national "jersey day" on Thursday, April 12. They want people to wear a sports jersey, take a photo of themselves and post it on social media with the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.

"We just really wanted to show that we're thinking of them, that they're not alone," she said. "And if they need anything, us fellow hockey moms are here."

My brother Ed was and is a Wheat King. I was and am a Crusader. We will wear our old jerseys April 12th to honour and respect Humboldt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prayersforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prayersforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/UetqKXa9Fx">pic.twitter.com/UetqKXa9Fx</a> —@Konapower

'It's just so relatable'

According to a Facebook page created for the jersey day event, nearly 2,000 people from across the country have said they will participate.

Pinch said she and the other organizers will also try to turn the event into a fundraising opportunity in order to contribute to a crowdfunding campaign that has raised more than $3.7 million.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> Let's go Canada, small town hockey is part of the fabric of our country. Our young people learn about teamwork, loyalty, friendship, trust, work ethics and community on the ice and off <3 <a href="https://t.co/pAP2SyRx9y">https://t.co/pAP2SyRx9y</a> —@tamazontweets

Pinch, whose teenage son plays junior hockey, said a group of about 10 mothers immediately began to think of ways they could show their support for the families of the victims.

"It's just so relatable. There's so much tragedy in the world, but this one, really, I can literally picture it having happened to me just as easy as it could have happened to anyone else," she said.

"To know that there's a mom out there going through this ... is just unfathomable," she said.

Pinch said the group chose next Thursday to give themselves some time to organize the event.