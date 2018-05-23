'It's infuriating': WestJet passengers wait in limbo as strike negotiations continue

Passengers with tickets booked on WestJet say they're in limbo as the company continues contract negotiations with its pilots.

The pilots had committed not to disrupt passenger travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend as a goodwill gesture.

Now, the airline's pilots could issue 72-hour strike notice at any time.

'Business as usual'

Dana Sorensen, who is headed to Calgary from Vancouver for an ultramarathon, said she was so stressed her flight would be cancelled, she ended up booking a second ticket through Air Canada, which cost her an additional $536.

She said WestJet is continuing to tell customers things are "business as usual," and are not waiving cancellation fees or giving refunds.

"It's infuriating [for] a lot of people who have made plans to go to weddings, celebrations of life, and made long-term travel arrangements," she said.

"I think I would be pretty upset if I missed maybe my only ultramarathon just because WestJet didn't want to make a deal with their pilots. And it is a first world problem, I know there are worse losses out there, but it's not very good customer service."

Nearly 150 pilots from WestJet and other airlines demonstrated outside the company's annual meeting with shareholders outside its Calgary headquarters on May 8. The pilots voted for strike action a couple of days later, on May 10. (CBC)

Constance Menzies, owner of Chocolatier Constance Popp in Winnipeg, booked a ticket to Montreal to attend a professional class, which she now worries she'll miss.

"We waited a year and a half to take this particular course in Montreal. We don't want to miss it," she said.

"If we were to switch at this point, we'd have to purchase the tickets at a $900 cost to Montreal, which is more than double what we paid already. Way too much."

Yasmin Hussein, owner of North Shore Venture Travel Services, said she's been contacted by a number of concerned customers.

"If they're going to be traveling [May] 23rd to the 25th, they are concerned," she said.

Hussein said she's now avoiding booking customers on WestJet flights whenever possible.

"If they're going within Canada, I would book them on Air Canada just to avoid that situation. If there's no choice and WestJet seems to be the only option — I would book them on WestJet," she said.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says the airline has not received any notification of job action from the pilots and it remains "actively engaged in negotiations."

With files from Anita Bathe