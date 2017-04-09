Victoria's Alan Mayfield is no stranger to the power of social media.

The local farmer tugged on the heartstrings of many after posting a quirky ad on his Facebook page. All he wanted was to find a few good cuddlers to help socialize his beloved baby goats while their mother recovers from a broken leg.

"If you've ever seen a newborn dwarf goat — it's cuter than kittens," he said. "They're absolutely delightful and they're particularly sociable and they love to be cuddled."

"Truly they do."

Mayfield professes that goats are more adorable than kittens (Victoria Lavender/Facebook)

Shortly after he posted the ad, the internet took over: within two hours, the post received nearly 5,000 responses.

Unfortunately, there weren't enough goats to go around.

The owner of the Victoria Lavender farm had to take down the post. The successful applicants have since been notified — and the future of the baby goats looks bright.

"We're going to have the most socialized herd of goats on the island."

The doe was found with a broken leg and later treated at the Sidney animal hospital (Victoria Lavender/Facebook)

Mayfield plans to open a goat yoga studio later this year.

With files from Liz McArthur