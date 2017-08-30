Mohamed Bhamjee's family is careful not to stock any cigarettes, chips or chocolates in its grocery store in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood.

Since opening the store in 1982, Bjhamjee says his family's business on King George Boulevard has increasingly struggled with loitering, vandalism, panhandling and theft.

"We try our best not to cater to a specific crowd," Bhamjee told Early Edition guest host Stephen Quinn.

"We call the cops as often as possible. But after a certain point, it just feels like you're beating your head against the wall."

Surrey retailers are raising the alarm about the deluge of crime as they grapple with recruiting staff, dwindling morale and losses to their bottom line.

A recent audit by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association found that 35 per cent of ground-level businesses in downtown Surrey reported an assault in the last year.

Nearly 34 per cent of the businesses experienced theft and 26 per cent suffered a break-and-enter. On average, small businesses lost $91,500 in goods.

'Huge problem'

"It's a huge problem that goes underreported," said Elizabeth Model, the association's CEO.

Retailers have reported beefing up their security staff and moving around cash registers, she said.

The City of Surrey partnered with the association on the audit for the first time this year. It's collecting the results from the city's remaining BIAs before releasing a full report.

Bhamjee said he's seen a massive shift in the dynamic of the Whalley neighbourhood.

"I personally don't feel as comfortable going into the neighbourhood. At night, it's a completely different world," he said.

His family has vowed to keep their business in the area, but he's known many stores that have shut down.

"It isn't easy for people to deal with homelessness and crime at their doorstep," he said.

Listen to the full interview with Mohamed Bhamjee below.

With files from CBC's The Early Edition