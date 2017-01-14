The Vancouver Island Health Authority (VIHA) is forecasting a year-end deficit of between $10 and $12 million, according to an internal memo leaked Friday.

In the notice — obtained and released by the B.C. NDP — authority president Dr. Brendan Carr said the deficit was caused by "unusual seasonal pressures" as well as one-time startup costs brought on by North Island hospitals.

The memo also noted increased expenses associated with long-term disability treatment.

Under legislation, the authority isn't allowed to run a deficit, which Carr said puts the provider in a "difficult" situation.

"[This] requires everyone pulling together in the last quarter to reduce expenditures where possible, while not jeopardizing the excellent care provided every day," the president wrote in the memo, adding that the budget must be balanced by the end of March.

B.C. NDP health critic Judy Darcy is concerned that VIHA's projected deficit could lead to cuts that would affect patient care. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

The provincial NDP has raised concerns that belt-tightening will affect patient service.

Health critic Judy Darcy said those worries stem from the fact that one of the biggest drivers of the heightened costs, according to the notice, was overtime expenses.

"It is inevitable that that means cuts to patient care," Darcy said. "The overwhelming amount of money in health care budgets goes to staffing and staffing is top of the list for cost reductions in this memo."

VIHA has released a statement since the leak, stressing that the notice doesn't say patient care services will be reduced.

In the release, the authority outlines steps it plans to take to lower costs. Some measures include cutting down on administrative travel, reducing office supply purchases and curbing cellphone use.

The authority is also looking at reducing overtime, although it insists this won't hurt patient care.

Darcy, however, is skeptical of the plan.

"You can't find this much savings by dealing with stuff like office supplies and travel, it's simply not there," she said.