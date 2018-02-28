A B.C. airline has had its operating licence suspended while Transport Canada investigates an accident that injured 2 people after an aircraft skidded off a runway during a snowstorm in Abbotsford.

Transport Canada says it has suspended Island Express Air's air operator certificate following the incident, due to the airline's "contraventions" of Canadian aviation regulations.

"In light of these threats to public safety, Transport Canada will not allow Island Express Air to resume its commercial air service, until it proves it can keep its operations consistently compliant with aviation safety regulations," read a statement from Transport Canada.

2 hospitalized after 'precautionary landing'

On Feb. 23, a King Air B100 operated by Island Express Air was involved in what Island Express Air described as a "precautionary landing" at the Abbotsford International Airport.

Neither Transport Canada or Island Express Air have provided details on the accident or its cause, but airport general manager Parm Sidhu told CBC News that two of the plane's 10 passengers were taken to hospital and two were treated for minor injuries.

Weather at the time included cold temperatures and blowing snow, but authorities have not said whether these were contributing factors.

Operations voluntarily suspended

Dale Nielsen, a spokesperson for Island Express Air, says the airline voluntarily suspended all operations immediately after the incident, prior to receiving the suspension from Transport Canada.

Though he wasn't able to provide a timeline, Nielsen said the airline is conducting an internal investigation and working with Transport Canada to resolve any safety issues and get its planes back in the air.

"It's nothing that's not fixable," Nielsen said. "When they're fixed and Transport Canada is satisfied, then we will continue operating."

Nielsen said all customers that had reservations with the airline prior to the suspension have been offered refunds.

Transport Canada was not able to make anyone available for comment.