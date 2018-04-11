It's a case that has baffled authorities for over 30 years, but now, thanks to revolutionary DNA technology, investigators are hoping for a break in the long-running homicide investigation of Saanich couple Tanya van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook.

Images of a suspect have been created using DNA collected in 1987 at the crime scene. They show a Caucasian, green or hazel eyed, blond haired man at ages 25, 45 and 65.

Laura Baanstra speaks to reporters at a news conference Wednesday. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

According to the information gleaned from the DNA, he may also have freckles and be thinner or heavier than the images indicate. Detectives says whoever the killer is, likely bears a strong resemblance to the images.

The sister of Jay Cook says she hopes the new information will spark a memory in someone.

"If these pictures from this new, amazing technology triggers a memory ... please come forward forward for the sake of my brother Jay and Tanya. Call it in," said Laura Baanstra.

New DNA technique

The technique used is called Snapshot DNA phenotyping and is a relatively new procedure that involves using DNA to predict the physical appearance and ancestry of a suspect or unknown person.

Here's what the suspect might look like at ages 25 and 45. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

"We've used it in over 150 cases and with 100 different agencies both in the U.S. and internationally," said Ellen McRae Greytak of Parabon Technologies, the company behind Snapshot DNA.

"We've helped solve quite a number of cases, [some] as old as 25 years."

Baanstra said she had yet to work up the courage to look at the images.

"That may be the face of the person who killed my brother," she said, choking back tears. "That's tough."

Snohomish County cold case detective Jim Scharf says if nothing else, the information helps rule out a wide swath of suspects, including those with dark skin or dark hair.

"We hope that this new technology will help us positively identify a suspect and finally proved answers for their families," said Scharf. "We believe that someone knows who our person of interest is."

Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg of Victoria were killed in Washington state in 1987. (Crime Stoppers)

Cook, 20, and van Cuylenborg, 18, were reported missing Nov. 20, 1987, after taking the ferry from Victoria to Port Angeles, Wash., on what was supposed to be an overnight trip to Seattle.

Four days later, van Cuylenborg's body was discovered in a ditch, 20 kilometres south of Bellingham. According to police, she had been raped and shot in the head.

A poster seeking information around the 1987 double homicide of Saanich couple Jay Cook, 20, and Tanya van Cuylenborg, 18. (CBC archives)

Cook's body was discovered under a bridge in Monroe, Wash., two days after that. He had been beaten and strangled.

"The person who did this came prepared to do a brutal crime," said Det.Jim Scharf, who has worked on the case for 13 years.

Authorities say despite numerous public appeals through the years and and a number of crimes shows profiling the homicides, detectives had exhausted all leads.

Jay Cook's body was found under this bridge in Monroe, Wash. He had been beaten and strangled to death. (CBC archives)

"Their killer has never been identified, and the DNA has never come back with a positive hit," said Snohomish County Sherrif Ty Trenary. "With this, we may be one step closer to identifying the killer."

"It gives us hope," agreed Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee of the Skagit Country Sheriff's Office.

Cook and van Cuylenbog's families have put forward a reward of $50,000 that will stand until the end of this year in exchange for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

"This was a cold and calculated crime. This person could have talked or bragged about this event, " Baanstra said. "Even just the smallest piece of information could help."

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 425 388-3845.