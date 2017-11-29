He's been named The Great Canadian TV Thing, but Mr. Dressup is nowhere to be seen among the 167 stars on Canada's Walk of Fame.

Mr. Dressup — portrayed by Ernie Coombs for three decades — was chosen as Canada's favourite piece of television nostalgia earlier this week after CBC Vancouver journalist Justin McElroy launched what became a viral tournament-style competition between 64 Canadian television shows.

Now Coombs' family and a legion of fans are hoping that attention will result in his immortalization on a Toronto sidewalk.

"I know he had a huge contribution to so many people's childhoods," said Coombs' daughter, Cathie LeFort, who has been campaigning for his inclusion.

Born in Lewiston, Maine

LeFort was listening in Toronto when CBC Radio announced Coombs' win on Monday morning, the day after voting closed, she told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC Radio's On the Coast.

She wrote McElroy to thank him for launching the social media frenzy that saw Coombs — who died in 2001 — take the win on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Received this truly wonderful note from the family of Mr. Dressup, Ernie Coombs, this morning #CanadianTVBracket pic.twitter.com/KmggM1O1RI — @j_mcelroy

Anyone can nominate a walk of fame contender, but nominees must meet certain criteria including being born in Canada or having spent their formative or creative years here.

Coombs was born in Lewiston, Maine, but moved to Canada in 1963 to work for the CBC. He received his Canadian citizenship in 1994.

"He got a letter one time from a young man who was doing a project on famous Canadians and he posed a question to Dad: 'What does it mean to be Canadian?' " said LeFort. That inspired Coombs to legitimize his citizenship.

Michael J. Fox one of Coombs' biggest fans

Le Fort believes her father checks all the necessary boxes to be inducted into the walk including having a minimum 10 years' experience in his field, impacting Canada's heritage and representing the "essence of Canadian identity."

Fans are rallying behind the family, with CTV Vancouver's Ryan MacLeod even threatening on Twitter to renounce his citizenship to bolster their cause.

If Ernie Coombs isn’t added to the @CWOfame in 2018 I’m renouncing my Canadian citizenship! #MrDressup https://t.co/aWGeR0YjDs — @CTVRyan

Take note, @CWOFame! Mr. DressUp is an integral part of Canadian culture! He needs a ⭐️!! @j_mcelroy , let’s start this campaign like the family wants! https://t.co/GdByMXM8fQ — @KimBabij

As for a celebrity endorsement, Michael J. Fox praised Coombs for inspiring him to become an actor In his acceptance speech for a Governor General's Performing Arts lifetime achievement award in 2017.

"Long before I even heard of Mr. Rogers or captain Kangaroo, The Friendly Giant and Mr. Dressup were teaching me to cherish and honour my own imagination and sent me off to school envisioning a world of limitless possibility," said Fox.