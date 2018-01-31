There was a time when anyone wanting a little exercise at the local pool, rink or rec centre needed only the motivation and enough money to cover the price of admission.

But at the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre in South Surrey, members of the public who want to swim some laps or lift a few weights are also being asked to provide their name, address and phone number in order to gain access to the facility.

Sophie Loehrich, privacy and records manager for the City of Surrey, defends the practice as a way "to ensure the health and safety of patrons."

"It allows us to know who is in our facilities and address medical emergencies," she said. "It also is for theft deterrent and operational efficiency and budgeting."

Banned patrons

Not all City of Surrey facilities currently collect the private information of every patron, but they will in the near future according to Loehrich.

She says the practice is also in place in Delta and Richmond, and it helps staff keep banned patrons out of the public facilities.

Patrons wanting to drop-in for a work out at the Grandview Heights pool or gym are asked to provide their name, phone number and address, along with the price of admission. (City of Surrey/HCMA Architects)

Problem is, staff collecting the information don't ask for proof of ID and have no way of knowing the veracity of the data they are collecting.

They also have no way of tracking "unregistered" people who may be watching swimming lessons from the pool deck or sitting in the lobby or concession, leading one to wonder exactly how the data collection actually aids in addressing health and safety concerns.

Over collection?

According to Vincent Gogolek of the B.C. Freedom and Privacy Association, the general rule for public bodies that collect personal information is that the data should be "rationally connected to the operation of a program."

"It sounds like over collection," he said of Surrey. "Not only does it not seem connected to an operating program, it seems to have no useful purpose."

"If they're collecting a whole bunch of information they don't need, they're opening themselves up to a number of issues."

Loehrich says the intention of the data collection isn't to track people, nor is it cross referenced with data from other city departments, like those collecting library or parking fines.

'Patron safety'

"A lot of it has to do with patron safety. There's a lot of unsafe actions that happen, and loitering and disregard to facility rules and fighting. And there's vandalism and theft," she said. "So we want to make sure that everyone has an enjoyable experience."

Since 2014, there have been six complaints lodged with the city over the practice.

According to Loehrich, the data s is held for a minimum of one year "because of privacy legislation."

"I can assure you that we keep this protected in the strictest confidence and that we do a security review on the data base that houses [it]."

Loehrich says patrons who refuse to divulge their personal information should be advised of other options by staff.

"If you don't want to provide that information, you can sign in a visitors log. And if you don't want to sign that, it can be escalated to a supervisor who can let you in," she said.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. says public bodies need to demonstrate that information they collect is necessary, while providing a reasonable explanation to patrons if asked about it.

Anyone who feels their right to privacy is being infringed upon can file a complaint with the OIPC.