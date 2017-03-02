A major B.C. construction union has thrown its support behind Premier Christy Clark ahead of the coming B.C. election campaign, saying her government's job plan is better than the NDP's.

Ironworkers' International business manager Doug Parton says the NDP's opposition to major projects that include the Site C dam, George Massey bridge and proposed LNG projects hurt the job prospects for the union's 1,800 members in B.C.

"My members for years have been a labour party. What has happened in the past has made my members very concerned," said Parton Wednesday.

"We may not agree with Premier Christy Clark on every issue, or the B.C. Liberals, but we believe their plan for economic growth, for apprenticeship training and all the lunch bucket, kitchen table issues that affect our members are the right ones for us," said Parton of the union's Local 97.

Clark was at the Ironworkers' announcement at a Victoria condominium construction site on Wednesday, wearing a hard hat and surrounded by about two dozen workers.

Premier Christy Clark and business manager for Ironworkers Local 97 Doug Parton, (right), share a moment as Ironworkers International 3rd vice-president Darrell LaBoucan speaks to media to announce the union is endorsing the Liberals at a construction site in Victoria on Wednesday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

"I support working people," said Clark. "But the only way we can support working people is by supporting work in B.C. That means supporting LNG. It means supporting Site C."

Parton said the union never officially endorsed the Liberals in the past and the support does not mean individual members will vote for the party.

NDP leader not fazed

NDP Leader John Horgan says the endorsement doesn't faze him much, adding major unions and organizations including the building trades council still support the NDP.

"The Local 97 didn't endorse the NDP the last time around and campaigns matter and we are a long way from the campaign."

Horgan said he supports LNG developments with conditions, and there's not enough evidence that Site C or Massey replacement project should be built.

When questioned, he wouldn't elaborate more on the NDP's position on the Massey Tunnel replacement, adding only that the issue will be a focus in Question Period on Thursday.

The B.C. election is scheduled for May 9.