No hands, big problem.

A Vancouver driver has been busted for driving with an iPhone and a tablet stuck to his steering wheel.

The Vancouver Police Department's traffic unit tweeted a photo of the elaborate setup on Wednesday. The cellphone — hooked up to a charger — appeared to be stuck to the wheel with zipties.

"Can't make it up," an officer wrote.

Police handed the driver an $81 ticket for failing to produce his driver's licence but, following "a lengthy conversation about road safety," did not issue a ticket for distracted driving.

"Based on the information collected during their conversation, our officer decided that educating the driver about the devices would be most the effective approach," VPD Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

A distracted driving ticket comes with a $368 fine.

It's far from the first unusual distracted driving bust in B.C. in recent weeks: on Tuesday, another Vancouver driver was busted playing Pokemon Go on their iPad.

They were caught after they pulled up beside two officers on the road and fined $368 for using an electronic device.

A 51-year-old woman was hit with the same fine after she was caught playing the same virtual reality game in New Westminster in September.