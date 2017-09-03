Police say they're treating a shooting in downtown Chilliwack, B.C., early Sunday morning as a homicide.

The shooting happened at about 4:20 a.m. PT on William Street near Yale Road.

Officers with the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team say they have taken over the case and are currently examining the scene.

IHIT deployed to homicide in 9500 block of Williams Street in Chilliwack. Btb targeted. Investigation in early stages. Call IHIT w info. — @HomicideTeam

Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT says crews will be in the area through the rest of the day and possibly Monday.

Investigators haven't publicly released the victim's identity, but Chilliwack police say it was a man.

Jang says IHIT will provide an update either later today or tomorrow once next of kin have been notified.

