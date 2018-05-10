Investigators find clue in crime spree that may be linked to police shooting

Mounties in the Okanagan have located a car that may be linked to a man killed in a police shooting at the Departure Bay ferry terminal.

Investigators revealed Wednesday that a suspect shot dead at the Nanaimo terminal earlier this week may have been connected to a shooting in Vernon and a carjacking in Penticton on May 7.

The alleged gunman left the Vernon shooting scene in a 1996 grey Ford Crown Victoria with a sticker in the lower passenger side rear window.

Vernon RCMP said Thursday that the vehicle has now been recovered. The victim of that shooting, a 24-year-old Vernon man, remains in hospital in serious condition.

On the night of May 7, a man with a gun who matched the suspect's description was spotted at a motel in Penticton, and then again assaulting a driver and stealing his bluish-grey Pontiac Vibe.

Police say they were tipped off Tuesday morning that the stolen Vibe had boarded a ferry in Horseshoe Bay, bound for Departure Bay.

A carjacking suspect was killed earlier this week after police opened fire at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (CHEK TV)

An emergency response team was ready to arrest the suspect when he drove his vehicle off the ferry. But police allege he drew something that looked like a gun, and they opened fire, killing the man.

An RCMP spokesperson has said police are still trying to determine any links between the incidents.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to probe the police shooting.