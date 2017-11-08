One week after human remains found on a farm in the Silver Creek area were identified as those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, RCMP and the BC Coroners Service say their search of the site remains "active and ongoing."

According to a news release, temporary shelters and heavy equipment are no longer being used and have been dismantled, but RCMP are continuing to investigate.

"Our investigative efforts and resource requirements are being continually assessed, and, as a result, various resources are no longer required and are now being removed from the property," it read in part.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux's death, but police are treating it as suspicious.

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information about the investigation is asked to call the police tipline dedicated to the case at 1-877-987-8477.

Women disappearing in north Okanagan

At least five women have gone missing in the area near the farm since early 2016.

Feb. 22, 2016: Caitlin Potts, 27, is last heard from.

April 30, 2016: Ashley Simpson, 32, is reported missing.

July 19, 2016: Deanna Wertz, 46, goes missing. Both her and Simpson were neighbours on the next county road over from the Sagmoen farm.

May 29, 2017: Traci Genereaux is last seen in Vernon, B.C.

Sept. 2, 2017: Nicole Bell is last seen in Sicamous, B.C.

Traci Genereaux, left, and Nicole Bell both went missing in 2017. On Nov. 1, remains found on the property being searched were identified as belonging to Traci Genereaux.

Key developments

Aug. 28, 2017: Police are called to 2200 Salmon River Road after a man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

Oct. 13, 2017: RCMP release a statement about the August incident, warning of "the possible risk to the general public and women sex workers."

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, whose family owns the farm at the centre of the investigation, is arrested in October and charged with firearms offences in relation to the August incident.

Oct. 19, 2017: RCMP begin executing a search warrant in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road, between Salmon Arm and Vernon.

Oct. 21, 2017: Human remains are located on the property. Meanwhile, a related search near Springbend Road and Highway 97B continues. The search area is 15 kilometres northeast of the Salmon River Road property.

Oct. 25, 2017: RCMP warn against linking the remains found on the farm to the various missing women investigations in the area.

Oct. 26, 2017: Sagmoen appears in Vernon provincial court. He is charged with multiple firearms offences in relation to the August incident, disguising his face with a mask and possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 1, 2017: Remains found on the property are identified as Traci Genereaux.

​Nov. 23, 2017: Sagmoen's next court date is set for Nov. 23.