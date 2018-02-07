Parts of B.C.'s Interior have been hit hard by snowfall over the last few days. Williams Lake, in particular, is struggling to keep up with snow removal.

On Monday morning, Williams Lake woke up to a record-breaking 25 centimetres of new snow.

"February has definitely started off as a very interesting month," said Lisa West, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

West said the entire month of February normally sees about 21 centimetres of snow. This year, there's already been 34 centimetres.

@StormHour @EarthandClouds @ECCCWeatherBC @JWagstaffe @KGordonGlobalBC @RoyMatias3 @happywxfriend #williamslake #stormhour #winter #snow Current conditions in WL snow coming down at at least 1cm an hour for past three hours. pic.twitter.com/gPXcGZGB7j — @JorgeMatias679

"We've received a lot of snow in the past years," said Matt Sutherland, acting director of municipal services for Williams Lake. "Never to that amount."

School buses were cancelled Monday and Wednesday because of heavy snowfall.

Crews are working around the clock to clear snow from roads and sidewalks using their five sand trucks, two loaders with blades on the front, a snow blower and a grader.

"I don't think you ever expect stuff like this. All you do is just bear with it," Sutherland said.

Environment Canada expects the heavy snowfall to continue through Thursday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for B.C.'s central Interior, including Prince George, Williams Lake and Clearwater.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops