The Interior Health Authority is investigating how the personal information of almost 500 current and former employees was allegedly stolen.

In a statement, the authority says the information was found in the possession of two people arrested separately in the Lower Mainland.

Human resources vice-president Mal Griffin says, in late June, RCMP arrested the first person in Port Coquitlam, with names and personal information of 300 people.

"He was in the process of using the information to create false identities," he said, adding two people did have their identities stolen. He said the others are "at risk."

Then, on Sept. 20, he said, a second person was arrested by Surrey RCMP with personal information of a further 184 people.

"To my knowledge, no one on that list had their identity stolen, but it's still under investigation," Griffin said.

Interior Health says only employee records were breached, and there is no concern for patient information.

After the first incident came to light, Interior Health says it opened an internal investigation and notified employees. All are being offered one year of credit-monitoring services.

Interior Health says it's unclear how the information was obtained and how many breaches took place. It would not say what information was stolen.

It says the RCMP is investigating and the privacy commissioner has been informed.

