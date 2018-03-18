The clocks have sprung forward, but while we wait for the season to officially change to spring, here are a few ways to usher in the warm weather, at least in your mind.

Karla Dreyer is an interior designer who uses local products to bring homes to life. She's all about bringing the outside in and loves wood and natural fibres.

She recommends changing up your decor twice a year — in spring and fall.

1970s decor is back in fashion with rattan, beads, and macrame. (CBC)

Wicker and wood

Wicker baskets are a throwback from the 1970s, but are back in updated varieties. Dreyer said they offer inexpensive ways to lift and lighten the decor. She's also a fan of wood beads, sheepskin and earthy pottery.

Changing pillows can make a huge difference and usher a change of season (CBC)

Pillows make a big difference

Don't change the couch, but change the cushions. There are so many colours that add accents to the furniture. Natural linen is a big favourite of Dreyer's.

"And buy something that means something to you." she said.

Think about adding a new set of patio glasses and a vase for you deck, Dreyer says. (CBC)

Patio time

Drinks on the patio are just around the corner. At this time of year — spring and summer — we tend to entertain more often, so Dreyer suggests buying some new patio glasses and tea cups. She favours using white dishes and adding colourful accents with woven place mats and table runners.

Dreyer says the trend is back to fill every room with greenery (CBC)

Plants are back

The 1970s plant trend is also back. Dreyer says plants can be incorporated into any and all rooms of the house. She says even adding a single fern leaf in a white cup would feel fresh — and it would cost next to nothing.

"Put them everywhere!" she said.

Watch Karla Dreyer in conversation with Gloria Macarenko on Our Vancouver.