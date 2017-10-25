ICBC is urging drivers to exercise a little extra caution Halloween night to avoid hitting children as they crisscross the street gathering candy.

Compared to an average day, crashes spike by 25 per cent on Halloween, with 330 people injured in 920 crashes across B.C., according to ICBC data from 2011 to 2015.

It recommends drivers stay below the speed limit in residential areas between 5 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 31., which will give them more time to come to a complete stop. if a child runs across the street unexpectedly.

Tips for parents

ICBC says parents can help protect trick-or-treaters by nudging them toward a lighter costume that would be more visible and equiping children with reflective tape for outfits and treat bags.

It also suggests using a flashlight or head lamp to help children stand out in the dark and recommends parents use crosswalks, plan a safe route that sticks to sidewalks and consider travelling in a group to increase visibility.