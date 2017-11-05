Cam Russell and Karen Trickett have worked with wood for decades, doing everything from restoring vintage cars to creating custom furniture.

The British Columbia husband and wife duo are now hosting an open house of their studio Coventry Woodworks on Vancouver Island to showcase their passion and business.

The studio, in the Cowichan Valley, is part of their home but bigger than their living space because they spend more time in there than anywhere else.

Before the open house, they were busy cleaning and preparing to welcome visitors to their home and workshop.

Coventry Woodworks is located in Cam Russell and Karen Trickett's home in Cowichan Valley. (Coventry Woodworks )

"[Visitors] always want to know 'How do you keep it this clean?'" Russell said. "The secret is to have a couple of these tours every year and you spend about four days before each tour shovelling dust out of corners."

They've been busy all summer building bedside cabinets and settees, preparing for an exhibition and working on other longer-term projects.

Evidence of their work is left in piles of wood shavings and the lingering smell of pinewood.

Vintage cars

One project Trickett is working on is an automotive job. She's been restoring vintage vehicles for decades, starting with two old streetcars when she was fresh out of woodworking school.

"It's a bit of an oddity, especially for a women to go off doing something like that," she said. "You just take it a piece at a time and whatever you take off the car, you examine it closely and duplicate it to put it back on."

She restored the streetcars to working condition and one of them runs in Nelson, B.C.

Cam Russell and Karen Trickett restore the interior and exterior of vintage vehicles, like this 1947 Chevrolet Fleetmaster. (Coventry Woodworks )

Trickett has since moved on to restoring vintage cars, starting with their own old English sports cars, and working on a 1947 Chevrolet Fleetmater, 1952 MG TD and 1967 Morris Traveller, among others.

This winter, Russell said, they plan to work on restoring their own Morris Traveller.

"She got one of those of our own that's stripped right back to nothing, it's kind of my winter project," Russell said. "It's not really recognizable at this stage, it's still all in bits."

Their home-based workshop is open to the public, part of the Cowichan Artisan's fall studio tour, on Nov. 4 and 5.

With files from North By Northwest.