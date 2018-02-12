North Shore Rescue crews were kept busy on B.C. Family Day with six calls for help, including one on Crown Mountain that will require a helicopter rescue Tuesday morning.

NSR says the first of the rescues began shortly after noon when its crews responded to a male snowshoer who had fallen and dislocated his shoulder. Rescuers weren't able to stabilize his injuries and called for a helicopter to lift him out.

Shortly after, a second call reported another injured snowshoer, this one located between Second and Third Pump. The man had sustained multiple injuries to his leg and ankle and also needed to be flown out of the area.

A few hours later, a third injured snowshoer also needed a helicopter rescue after suffering a knee injury on Hollyburn Peak.

Crews were also called out earlier Monday afternoon to another rescue, this one at Quarry Rock.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. PT, NSR tweeted about personal locator beacon activated near Crown Mountain. NSR says it plans to use a helicopter to investigate the beacon early Tuesday morning.

Finally, a sixth call came in just after 8:00 p.m. PT for someone with an ankle injury on Grouse Mountain.

North Shore Rescue crews during one of three rescues they performed on B.C. Family Day. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

At least three of the six rescues involved snowshoers.

"Walking in snowshoes is not like walking in your running shoes," said Greg Miller of North Shore Rescue.

"You have to lift your feet up high and it's easy when you're tired to trip on them."

He said the recent clear weather has left many backcountry areas with hard, crusty snow that often results in snowshoe injuries.

Miller said all three snowshoers were properly equipped for the conditions, but said many outside enjoying the sunny Family Day weather were not.

"We saw other people on the trails today in running shoes. You need to have microspikes to head up in this kind of weather."