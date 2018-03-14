The B.C. SPCA is seeking the public's help in identifying the owner of a badly injured dog found on a forest service road near Yahk, B.C., with a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

Good Samaritans discovered the suffering one-year-old mixed breed shar-pei-Labrador — and brought him to the East Kootenay SPCA branch in Cranbrook on March 10. Staff there named him Rusty.

"We immediately rushed Rusty for veterinary treatment," says Christy King, the manager of the East Kootenay SPCA.

"He has had surgery to remove necrotic tissue from his neck and is doing well. We are hopeful he will make a full recovery," she said.

Second time in a month

This is the second time in a month the B.C. SPCA has been called to investigate a dog found with a collar embedded in its neck.

On Feb. 16, officers were called to a property in Duncan, after receiving reports of a dog in distress.

They found a mixed-breed dog chained up with a leash that was only a couple of inches long, making it impossible for him to move.

"This is one of those cases that just shocks and horrifies even our special constables who see so much suffering," said B.C. SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortnyk.

"It's just absolutely heartbreaking. It's hard to understand why or how anyone could let an animal suffer like that," she said.

The dog later died. Two people have been charged with animal cruelty and could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The BC SPCA is asking anyone who may know Rusty or his owners to contact its animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.