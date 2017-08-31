A black bear cub called Winston has had quite the journey to recovery after being found on the side of a road near Cranbrook.

An Alberta man spotted the cub in late July while on a trip and contacted a wildlife society that rehabilitates bears and other wild animals.

However, with wildfires shutting down many of the highways in B.C., the cub couldn't easily be transported from the Cranbrook area to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers.

Luckily, helicopter pilot Robert Lamb called the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in hopes of visiting the facility and volunteering some rescue flight hours.

Society founder Angelika Langen quickly replied, "well, that would be wonderful. And how would you feel about bringing a little bear cub?'"

The helicopter was able to land right in the Northern Lights Wildlife Society's yard. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society/Facebook)

The pilot agreed and Winston was placed in a kennel, put in the helicopter and sent on his way.

Upon his arrival, veterinarians determined the five-month-old cub was suffering from nerve damage to his leg, likely from being hit by a car.

Facility workers soon discovered Winston was also blind. Langen explained to CBC's Radio West host Sarah Penton, "that's usually a death sentence for an animal we need to release back into the wild."

However, after several weeks, the cub was able to make a full recovery from his blindness and able to walk in straight lines again.

Langen says that since his arrival, Winston has befriended two other cubs at the sanctuary.

All three cubs are set to be released together next spring, when they would usually be leaving their mothers' care.

Winston is able to walk and see again. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society/Facebook)

With files from Radio West.