Infantile rule put to bed: babies now allowed in B.C. Legislature

Politicians aren't the only ones who will be allowed to display childlike antics in the B.C. Legislature.

The B.C. legislative assembly has changed its rules, so that children under the age of two will be allowed on the floor of the legislature while it's in session, as long as they're accompanied by their parents.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement on International Women's Day.

"The chamber will be as it always has — you know Question Period will still be Question Period — but there may be, from time to time, a member with a child nursing and holding [their child] in their arms, if they've got to do that," he said.

Yesterday this would break the rules. Today we changed the rules, and MLA's with babies in their care are now welcome in the Legislature. <a href="https://t.co/uDJMsfuxka">pic.twitter.com/uDJMsfuxka</a> —@SChandraHerbert

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said that when she learned she was expecting, she wondered how being a parent might impact her job.

"I immediately thought, if I was nursing and the bell rang for a vote, what would I do if I wasn't able to pass my child off?" she said.

"Well, I would have to be able to bring my child into the legislature, so that I could make sure my constituents vote is recorded."

Legislative assemblies in Alberta and Australia have introduced similar policies.

Fanworth acknowledges there may be "growing pains" with the new rules — but said he think the house should function "just fine."

"Everyone's excited to have a baby in the room."