Social workers ready to help if Indian Horse film stirs traumatic memories

The film Indian Horse is earning praise for its unflinching portrayal of life in a residential school, but some are concerned that for school survivors the film could trigger horrible memories.

Carrier Sekani Family Services, a First Nations health and social service society in Northern B.C., has put the word out that counselling services are available for survivors and their families who feel re-traumatized after watching the film.

The society is offering 24-hour crisis phone help for people in distress after seeing the film or for other mental health crises, said spokesperson Marlaena Mann.

"To see a pretty accurate portrayal of what people have experienced would bring that right to the surface for folks," Mann told Daybreak North guest host Audrey McKinnon.

"A lot of people have had a lot of pain and are still having a lot of pain because of what happened.

"In addition to that, I think about the intergenerational family members who see it and can put it together: 'That's why mom is like that,' or, 'that's what happened in my family.'"

Mann said the society had been asked to be present at some private screenings of the film. She's also heard of people coming out of public screenings who were having trouble processing the movie.

She called Indian Horse an important movie for Canadians to see and hoped it would lead to conversations: for non-Indigenous people to ask questions about how residential schools affected the lives of survivors, and for survivors to talk to professionals if they need help.

Carrier Sekani Family Services has resources available online.

6:44

With files from CBC Radio One's Daybreak North