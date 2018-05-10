There has been a police-involved shooting in Grand Forks, B.C., according to the agency that investigates these type of incidents.

Witnesses say they heard shots ring out late Thursday afternoon near a downtown road. They say there was an air ambulance at the local hospital and a patient was transferred under police guard.

Later in the day, the road remained taped off and three police cruisers were inside the zone with a fourth vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it is sending investigators to Grand Forks for a "police-related incident." (Bob Keating/CBC)

RCMP are not commenting on the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. — the organization that investigates officer-related deaths or serious injuries — confirmed it is sending investigators to Grand Forks for a "police-related incident" but said it was too early to provide any other details at this time.

Grand Forks, a town of 4,000 at the confluence of the Granby and Kettle rivers in B.C.'s Interior, is in the midst of a historic flood.

With files from Bob Keating