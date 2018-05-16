Students with special needs in B.C. still face seclusion, physical restraint in schools

A new report from the advocacy group, Inclusion B.C., claims routine restraint and seclusion of children with special needs in schools hasn't improved much since its previous report in 2013 led to new guidelines.

It says the impact of the practice in schools includes "profound, lasting emotional and/or physical trauma" for students.

"Families and others across the province continue to report disturbing incidents and patterns of conduct, inadequate staff training and support and a systemic lack of oversight and accountability," the report titled Stop Hurting Kids II reads.

The report, released on Wednesday, is based on a survey of 170 people who self-identified as parents or guardians of a student who was subjected to restraint or seclusion in the 2016-2017 school year.

Types of physical restraint

According to the report, forms of restraint include students being pinned to a wall with a beanbag, tied to a chair, forced into a Rubbermaid tote, carried or dragged and pulled by a collar. The restraint allegedly took place in a range of settings from the playground and classroom to the principal's office.

Inclusion B.C. said the majority of reported restraint cases lasted less than 15 minutes, but six survey respondents said it lasted more than an hour.

Upon learning of the incidents involving restraint, the report found 75 per cent of caregivers raised concerns with the school, but 97 per cent of those who did were unsatisfied with the response.

'Emotional injury or pain'

Nearly 60 people who responded to the survey said the student had "experienced emotional injury or pain as a result of seclusion."

Parents and guardians also reported a lack of communication about incidents involving their children, with 48 people saying the school rarely or never informed them, and 86 people saying they never received a written report about their child's seclusion.

Inclusion B.C. said that 11 school boards in the province had relevant policies before its 2013 report, and only nine more had adopted or revised policies since the province introduced guidelines in 2015.

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker